Coronavirus in Vietnam: 12 confirmed cases, more tests underway

SGGP
The latest development was announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday evening, bringing the number with confirmed coronavirus cases to 12.

The mother in isolation room (Photo: SGGP)

The two new cases are living in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc and they both contacted closely with the woman who was positive for the fatal virus.
The two new cases are mother and sister of the sixth confirmed case of 2019-nCoV infection in Vietnam last Friday who was among an eight-people group that recently returned to the Southeast Asian country after having attended a vocational training program in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral outbreak.
The mother and the sister had been quarantined as they both contacted with the infected case.
At present, they are in stable condition.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong

