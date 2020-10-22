Coronavirus: New face covering rules in force in Hanoi

At a conference of the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention in Hanoi yesterday, Deputy Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy repeated that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc directed authorities in Hanoi to enforce mandatory face mask laws in public places and sternly penalize the violators.



Accordingly, wearing a face mask in public has become mandatory in public places, public means of transportation, crowd, and sport competitions across Hanoi.

For instance, to attend a sport event in Hang Day stadium, spectators must wear facemask though they maintain a distance of at least two meters. If the organizer can’t ask audience to follow the new rules, the event will not be allowed to take place, Deputy Chairman Quy stressed. Coverings are mandatory in enclosed public spaces such as supermarkets, shopping centers, transport hubs, banks and takeaways. Shop assistants must ask customers to wear face coverings.

Even head of the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention without facemask will not allowed to enter these above-mentioned venues, Mr. Quy emphasized.

Mr. Quy ordered local administrations and relevant competent agencies to disseminate the Ministry of Health’s warning of the disease to residents as well as impose fines on violators and closely control quarantine wards.

At the conference, Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien said from August 17 till now, the capital city has had no cases of Covid-19 community transmission cases. Nevertheless, he warned a possibility of re-occurrence of the disease if control of the virus slips because the country has re-opened commercial flights, and more cases of Covid-19 are being reported in the world with its complicated development.

Worse, winter is coming in Vietnam and colder weather may facilitate more virus transmission; therefore, people should not be negligent and lose focus. Local administrators must increase supervision and issue fine on violators.

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention announced yesterday evening about three more new cases of Covid-19. They return from Russia and Angola, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,145.

They were taken to a quarantine center in the Northern Province of Ninh Binh and the second branch of the National Tropical Disease Hospital after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on October 21.

Among 1,145 cases of Covid-19 in the country, 1,046 patients have tested negative for the virus. The number of dead people relating to Covid-19 is 35.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan