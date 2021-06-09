Coronavirus pandemic to be basically put under control in June

Yesterday, the committee had a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Head of the Steering Committee with related ministries.





At the meeting At the meeting, the Committee requested the Ministry of Health to promote the pilot use of technology and biological products for testing Covid-19 through saliva. Moreover, the Ministry should access to technological approach, screening method combining biological, optical, and artificial intelligence (AI) testing.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Health, these two testing methods have been performed at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the second branch. Initially, the new methods have produced good results. This week, the Ministry of Health will evaluate and propose a pilot implementation in the pandemic-hit areas.

The standing committee also suggested that the Ministry of Information and Communications urgently complete the immigration management technology system within a week so that the Ministry of Health can put it into official operation to satisfy the increasing demand of companies.

Vietnam logged 175 cases of Covid-19 including four imported cases quarantined upon arrival and two more COvid-19-related deaths.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that Covid-19 outbreaks in Vietnam are basically under control. The number of cases in the past week decreased significantly compared to the previous week.

Regarding access to the supplier of Covid-19 vaccines, the Minister of Health said that the vaccine suppliers in the world have so far promised to give Vietnam 128.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Ministry is striving to have 150 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan