Coronavirus vaccine trials in Vietnam include several phases

Ministry-approved vaccine manufactured by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology will be trialed on 60 people in the first phase.

The Ministry is considering clinical trial evaluation; once it satisfied all requirements, enrolling adult volunteers will be carried out. The Military Medical Academy will administer vaccine on volunteers.

As per the producer’s plan, Vietnamese-made Covid-19 vaccine will be injected on 60 adult volunteers through several phases. For the first phase, the vaccine will be administered on 20 volunteers and on 40 others for the second phase. The company plans to complete their phase 1 trial within 2 or 3 months in order to move to a phase 2 trial.

For volunteers’ safety, the Ministry will first inject vaccine one or two people and wait for defense and resistance efficacy against the Covid-19 virus within 72 hours. If the two first volunteers are safe, the vaccine will be injected on the remaining.

Along with Nanogen’s vaccine, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals’ Covid-19 vaccine will be trialed in early 2021. The Ministry of Health announced the vaccine will be finished all trials and the bulk of vaccines against the coronavirus disease will likely be available by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Currently, Vietnam has four research institutions working on Covid-19 vaccines including Vabiotech, Vietnam's Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biology (Polyvac), the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (Ivac), and Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong