Country records 2,155 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning

By the morning of July 20, there were 60,180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vietnam, including 58,100 local cases and 2,080 imported cases, amounting to 56,530 cases in tally since the outbreak of the fourth pandemic wave.

Of which, Ho Chi Minh City added 1,519 cases, followed by Binh Duong Province with 156, Tien Giang with 133, Dong Nai with 80, Vinh Long with 43, Khanh Hoa with 38, Ben Tre with 34, Da Nang with 32, Ba Ria- Vung Tau with 26, Can Tho with 22, Phu Yen with 12, Hau Giang with 10, Kien Giang with 8, Vinh Phuc with 7, Hanoi with 6, Binh Phuoc with 6, An Giang with 6, Dong Thap with 6, Dak Lak with 2, Quang Ngai with 2, Bac Lieu with 2, Lam Dong with 2, Quang Nam with one case.So far, the whole country has reported 11,047 recoveries, 118 patients with serious symptoms who have been in ICU treatment for Covid-19 and 18 cases having to use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).