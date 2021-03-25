COVAX Facility informs delayed coronavirus vaccine delivery to Vietnam

The COVAX Facility explained the delay of coronavirus vaccine delivery to Vietnam that the manufacturer has expanded its production scale and optimize its vaccine production process. As scheduled, the first coronavirus vaccine shipment include 811,200 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses will arrive in the country in the next three weeks. The amount is less than the original plan.

Accordingly, to have more vaccine for the fight against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has approved with conditions Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, popularly known as Sputnik V, for emergency use in Covid-19 prevention and control in the country. It is the second Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized for use in the Southeast Asian country, after the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Beforehand, on December 10, 2020, the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC) under Vietnamese Ministry of Health had signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund upon distribution and production of Sputnik V vaccine in Vietnam.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health and vaccine distribution-related units have worked with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, vaccine manufacturers in India and other countries proposing them to inform Covid-19 vaccine supply ability for 2021; nevertheless, none of these manufacturers replied to the inquiry.

On the same day, in its letter, the Ministry has encouraged enterprises abroad in the country to negotiate with their partners for supply of Covid-19 vaccine as per the government’s resolution 21. Presently, AMV, Vabiotech, Vimedimec corporations have been working with US and Indian supplier on the matter

In a vaccination-related news, the National Expanded Immunization Program said that additional 1,829 people were injected with AstraZeneca vaccine on March 23 bringing the total number of vaccine receivers to 37,911. In the week, frontline health workers in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh and the Southern Province of Tay Ninh will inoculate top priority people against Covid-19.

On the same day, the first grass-root hospital in District 11 administered Covid-19 vaccine on 11 doctors and nurses in infectious wards. Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Van said that 210 medial workers of the hospital will be inoculated from now to April 19.

Also yesterday, the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention And Control of the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap injected AstraZeneca vaccine to staffs and frontline health workers at the Hong Ngu Regional General Hospital, with 350 doses as per the Ministry of Health’s distribution.

Doan Tan Buu, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, directly supervised the vaccination process to strictly ensure the safety.

Nguyen Van Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hong Ngu Regional General Hospital, was the first person to receive the vaccine.

Vice Chairman Doan Tan Buu informed that thanks to good preparation, the first vaccination took place safely without cases of seriously allergic reactions. The vaccination is scheduled to take place in three days, from March 24 to 26. The second shot will be given after 12 weeks.

