Covid-19: 10,657 new cases reported on August 20

Binh Duong province reported the highest number at 4,223, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 3,375, Dong Nai 686, Long An 495, Tien Giang 367 and Da Nang 167. The capital city of Hanoi logged 72 cases.

The same day, 12,756 Covid-19 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the number of recoveries to 132,815.Among patients under treatment, 666 are being cared for in ICU and 24 are being treated with ECMO.Also on August 20, the Sub-committee for Treatment under the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced an additional 390 Covid-19-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,540.A total of 16,306,199 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 14,669,827 people receiving the first shot and 1,636,372 receiving two shots.