COVID-19: 28 more cases confirmed over last 12 hours, all in locked down areas

The new patients comprise one in Hanoi’s Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, 13 in Bac Ninh, seven in Vinh Phuc, five in Bac Giang, one in Lang Son and one in Hai Duong.



So far, the country counted 1,433 imported cases and 2,056 domestic infections – 486 of which have been found since the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country on April 27. A total of 211,016 samples have also been collected for COVID-19 testing since then, the ministry said.

As many as 67,877 people who had come into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine or self-quarantine nationwide at present.

The accumulative number of recovered cases remained at 2,618. Among active patients, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 17 twice and 25 thrice.

The ministry further added that more 25,057 people vaccinated against the virus on May 10, raising the number of vaccine doses administered in Vietnam to 892,454. Most of vaccinated people are health workers and frontliners.