Covid-19: 2,821 new cases added to national tally on July 29 morning

Taking sample for Covid-19 testing (Photo: SGGP)



Ho Chi Minh City, the country's current largest hotspot, documented 1,715 infections, followed by Binh Duong with 406, Long An 179, Dong Nai 159 and Tay Ninh 139.

There were 587 cases detected in the community.

The number of new infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27 amounted to 119,863.

As many as 27,457 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, more than 5.32 million doses of vaccines had been administered. Some 496,630 people have fully got two shots.

By 5pm on July 28, Vietnam’s Covid-19 vaccine fund had received US$8.34 trillion (around US$364 million ) contributed by 488,906 organisations and individuals.