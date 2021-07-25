Covid-19: 3,979 cases logged on July 25 morning

3,979 Covid-19 cases were logged on July 25 morning

The majority of the new cases, 2,328, were in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest hotspot at the present. The remaining were in Binh Duong (881), Tien Giang (218), Dong Nai (134), Tay Ninh (127), Khanh Hoa (82), Vinh Long (50), Ben Tre (33), Can Tho (18), Tra Vinh and Kien Giang (each 17), Da Nang (16), Phu Yen (14), Hanoi (11), Soc Trang (9), Binh Phuoc (6), Bac Ninh (4), Hau Giang (3), Dak Nong and An Giang (2 each), and Nghe An (1).

A total of 17,583 patients have recovered, while 130 patients are being cared for in ICU, and 17 in critical conditions are being treated with ECMO.

The total number of people receiving the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine rose to 4,163,388, while 372,353 others have received full two shots.

An additional 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine provided by the US through the COVAX Facility have been delivered to Vietnam, the second batch of Moderna vaccine arriving in the country in July. Of this batch, 1,499,960 doses were delivered to Ho Chi Minh City on July 24, and 1,500,100 doses are to be handed over to Hanoi on July 25.