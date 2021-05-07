COVID-19: 60 cases documented on May 6

Among the 56 local cases, 16 were at the second facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, 12 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, 11 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, four in Hanoi, 3 in the central city of Da Nang.



Thai Binh General Hospital is under temporary lockdown over COVID-19 fears (Photo: VNA)

The national tally has reached 3,090, with 1,690 local cases. In the latest wave of outbreaks from April 27, 120 cases have been detected.

A total of 2,560 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 12 twice and 38 thrice.

Meanwhile, 40,736 people are being quarantined across the country.