COVID-19: 78 cases reported over past 12 hours

Among the domestic cases, 46 were detected in Ho Chi Minh City, 20 in Bac Giang, seven in Bac Ninh, and three in Nghe An.

The national tally rose to 12,978, including 11,289 domestic cases.

Among active patients undergoing treatment, 395 have tested negative to coronavirus once, 127 twice and 131 thrice.

A total of 5,054 patients were given the all-clear from the virus while the death toll related to the disease amounted to 64.

Twenty two provinces and cities have gone free of new cases for at least 14 days.

Nearly 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 115,315 people having received full two doses.

A total 172,990 people are under quarantined nationwide, either in hospitals, concentrated facilities or at their accommodations.

Meanwhile, donations to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund had totaled 5.775 trillion VND (250 million USD) as of 5pm June 19. The money came from 323,178 organisations and individuals.

Vietnam will need around 25 trillion VND to buy 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in order to inoculate 70 percent of its population for herd community.

Vietnamplus