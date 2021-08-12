Covid-19: Additional 4,642 cases recorded on August 12 morning

Hanoi collect samples for Covid-19 testing in high-risk areas. (Photo: VNA)



Of the new 4,639 domestic cases, Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot - recorded 2,318 cases, followed by its neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong (911), Dong Nai (425), and Long An (354).

As many as 1,256 cases were detected in the community.The number of infections since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam on April 27 reached 237,589, with 82,380 patients given the all-clear.The total number of recoveries reached 85,154. Among patients under treatment, 489 are being cared for in ICU, while 21 are treated with the support of ECMO.To date, Vietnam has administered 12,098,821 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. A total of 1,092,700 people have received two full shots.