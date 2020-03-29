Covid-19 British patient released from Thua Thien – Hue Hospital

Thompson G.D, the 33th Covid-19 case in Vietnam, was the first patient discharged from the Hue Central Hospital.



He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 7 while in Boutique Hotel in the Central Province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town. He was transferred to the Central Hospital in Thua Thien – Hue on March 10.

Hospital Director Pham Nhu hiep said that the Briton man suffered high blood pressure; therefore, he received a special treatment. He underwent tests two times on March 26 and 27 both coming out negative. He was discharged from the hospital yet he must self-isolate at home within 14 days.

Presently, the hospital is treating another three British nationals who are all in stable condition. One of them tested negative for the first time. The three patients include a 63-year-old British woman, one local patient and one from Laos.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan