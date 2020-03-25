COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134

The 133rd patient is a 66-year-old female resident of the northwestern province of Lai Chau. She had a medical treatment at Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital this month and came back to her home town on March 22. On March 23, her sample tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, and she is now being quarantined in the province in stable health conditions.

The 134th is a 10-year-old resident of Hanoi’s outlying district of Thach That. The boy came back from a foreign country to the city’s Noi Bai airport on March 18 on Flight SU290. His sample tested positive to the virus on March 23, and he is now quarantined in the central province of Thanh Hoa in stable health conditions.