COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 169 with 6 new ones

Among the new cases, three (No 164, 165 and 166) were found among those who returned abroad and have been under quarantine immediately after their entry.

Patient 167 is a Danish tourist, who arrived in Hanoi on March 7. She has travelled to Ha Giang, Hue, Hoi An and stayed at various hotels. Under the requirement for passengers to have a COVID19-free certification, she took the test in Hanoi on March 24 and was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Patients 168 and 169 are staff members supplying hot water at Bach Mai hospital. Those two cases were found positive after tests were conducted on nearly 5,000 staff members, patients and patients’ carers at the hospital following the discovery of several COVID-19 cases among medical workers and patients there.

After investigation, the Health Ministry said there is a possibility that there is a source of infection among patients’ caretakers who brought the virus from outside.

The hospital has temporary closed down for quarantine.