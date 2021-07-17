Covid-19 cases increase by 2,106 on July 17 morning

Medical workers give intensive care for a Covid-19 patient

On the evening of July 16, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced 18 deaths related to coronavirus from July 8 to July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Dong Thap, Long An, Dong An, Binh Duong, and the northern province of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.

The health sector’s system recorded additional deaths linking to the coronavirus but medical infirmaries have not been updated fully. Therefore, the Ministry of Health proposed its departments revise and update the information of these special deaths.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong