Covid-19 cases rise to 163, Vietnam determined not to have 1,000 cases

At an online meeting presided by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam who is also the leader of the national steering board of Covid-19 prevention and control on March 27, Mr. Dam said only when all state competent agencies strictly implement the instructions of the Politburo, the Party, the central Government , the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health, Vietnam will once again get success like in the first phase. He stressed that all sectors and citizens must be determined so that the number of Coronavirus cases not exceed 1,000.



Elsewhere in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the city will implement measures against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One of measures is that all non-essential businesses and services will be closed; only food stores, essential, pharmaceutical stores and medical establishments will still open.

It is crucial that people limit their movement outside their homes and only shop for essentials when it is absolutely necessary. City dwellers over 60 should stay at home. People are asked to wear face masks in public places.

The city also publicized a list of facilities where people can buy face masks, hand sanitizers, soaps in each residential quarters.

The city outlined various hypothetic scenarios even the worst to have appropriate solutions. The city strives to contain the number of infection cases under 150, Mr. Phong shared.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong