Covid-19 cases total 212 in Vietnam

On the previous day, four more Covid-19 infection cases were confirmed.

The four patients comprise a ten-year-old boy returning Vietnam from Turkey who is the 204th patient in Vietnam. The boy lives in Cat Lai Ward, HCMC’s District 2. He traveled from Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, to Turkey on flight TK1770 of Turkish Airlines, seat 20B, on March 14.

On the following day, he flew from Istanbul City of Turkey to HCMC on flight TK162, seat 16K. When entering Vietnam, the boy had no symptoms of the Covid-19 disease and was sent to a quarantine area in HCMC’s District 12.

He tested negative on March 18. During the quarantine time, he did not have any fever but a person quarantined in the same room with him said that he had some sneezes.

On March 27, his samples were tested again and the result was positive.

The boy is now being treated at a field hospital in Can Gio District.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Ngoc Thanh