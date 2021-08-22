Covid-19: Daily infections surpass 11,000

Conducting samples for Covid-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Of the new daily cases, Binh Duong province reported the highest number at 4,505, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 4,084, Tien Giang 589, Dong Nai 551, Long An 393, and Da Nang 197. The capital city of Hanoi logged 76 cases.

Also on August 21, the Binh Duong Centre for Disease Control registered an additional 2,118 cases to the Ministry of Health data system.

Vietnam has so far documented 336,707 Covid-19 cases, with 140,087 recovered. The number of death toll stood at 7.540.

Among patients under treatment, 687 are being cared for in ICU and 24 are being treated with ECMO.

A total of 16,494,665 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 14,787,599 people receiving the first shot and 1,707,066 receiving two shots.

Vietnamplus