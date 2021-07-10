The Covid-19 death without underlying health issues is a 50-year-old female in Hoc Mon outlying district. She was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 22. She was succumbed to coronavirus disease because of breathing and multi-organ failure, septic shock, and pneumonia relating to SARS-CoV-2.



Another elderly woman, 85-year-old, in District 1 died of the disease. She has been suffering from stroke and lying down for years.

The three deaths in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap were a 43 -year- old woman and a 54 -year- old woman and a 59-year-old woman with diabetes, high blood pressure, Thalassemia - an inherited blood disorder caused when the body doesn’t make enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan