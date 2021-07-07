Covid-19 deaths without underlying health conditions reported in HCMC

The ninety-ninth Covid-19 death is a 49-year-old male in Ho Chi Minh City’s Nha Be outlying district without recorded medical history. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 19 and taken to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital for treatment of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with complications of respiratory failure.

The patient died on the morning of July 2 due to fatal pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with a critical level, septic shock, and acute kidney injury.



The one hundredth death is 62-year-old patient in District 1. He was positive for SARS-CoV-2; therefore, he was brought to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital with a diagnosis of acute respiratory infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. The patient died on the afternoon of June 30 with a fatal pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, advanced respiratory failure, septic shock, and type 2 diabetes.

Two other deaths in HCMC had no medical history. One was living in District 4 and other was living Cu Chi outlying district. They died of severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, complications of acute respiratory failure, septic shock, multi-organ failure, acute coronary syndrome.

The ninety-eighth death is a 67-year-old woman from the Northern Province of Bac Giang’s Viet Yen District. She has had hypertension for many years and diabetes for one year. On June 3, the patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was treated at Bac Giang Lung Hospital in a condition of slow improvement, ECMO dependence, renal failure, and anuria.

She was transferred to the Nation Hospital for Tropical Diseases on June 13 because she had septic shock, septicemia, ARDS pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, kidney failure in patients with diabetes, hypertension. The patient died on July 5 with the diagnosis of septic shock, multi-organ failure, myocardial infarction, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with diabetes, hypertension.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday morning confirmed 400 new cases of covid-19, including 347 local infections in Ho Chi Minh City.

The national caseload has reached 22,741 infections.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan