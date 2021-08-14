Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City predicted to decrease

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam



Health Minister Long made the state at a meeting organized by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday to discuss epidemic prevention after the implementation of Directive 16 of the Prime Minister in many provinces. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Head of the Steering Committee, chaired the meeting.

Southern neighboring provinces of Ho Chi Minh City such as Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An have a very high risk of outbreaks, if not drastically and thoroughly implement strong anti-epidemic measures, the epidemic situation will become really complicated.

The Steering Committee supposed that testing must have a focus to ensure efficiency and savings. For areas that are implementing social distancing under Directive 16, health workers should collect samples as per families or pooled samples for community screening tests. The health sector must increase testing for hospitals and those at high risk such as elderly people, and people with underlying medical conditions.

On August 13, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City sent an urgent document to the People's Committee on the installation of a liquid oxygen system for treatment in hospitals, after reviewing and assessing the actual demand for oxygen. New and large-capacity liquid oxygen tanks and an oxygen pipeline system as well as oxygen output, air outlet should be installed to meet the increased oxygen demand for patients.







By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan