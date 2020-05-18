COVID-19 infections reach 320 after two imported cases confirmed

The male patients were repatriated from Russia on Flight VN0062 on May 13. After landing at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province, they were immediately kept in quarantine at the military school of Thai Binh province.

Patient 319, 26 years old, is being treated at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2. Meanwhile, Patient 320, 29 years old, is under treatment at the General Hospital of Thai Binh province.

They added up to 320 patients of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present, including 180 imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival in the country.

As of 6pm of May 17, Vietnam had not recorded any COVID-19 infections in the community for 31 consecutive days.

There are 10,962 people under quarantine now, including 293 at hospitals, 8,631 at other quarantine facilities, and 2,038 at home.