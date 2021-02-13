The hospital’s laboratory collected three samples from patient 1,979 and from two other employees of the airport who were positive for virus SARS-CoV-2 as per the Ministry of Health’s announcement on February 8. According to genome sequencing results carried out by the Hospital, the virus that has been spreading amongst employees in the airport was not contagious B.1.1.7 found in the UK but in Rwanda.



The mutated coronavirus, named A.23.1., was first found in Rwanda in Africa in the third week of October, 2020. In addition to Rwanda, A.23.1 has been detected in the U.S., UAE, Australia, the UK, and Denmark since. However, the A.23.1 mutated coronavirus has not caused abnormal development in these above-mentioned nations.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan