Covid-19 patient comes to school to receive rewards in Thu Duc City

The announcement made yesterday night by the Thu Duc City Medical Center said that the 8th grade student at Tran Quoc Toan Secondary School in Thu Duc City has been infected by Covid-19.
The class teacher and 8 students who had close contact with this student went to the local health stations to declare their health status as well as underwent test and isolation according to the requirements of the health sector.
Currently, the infected student has been brought to the Cu Chi field hospital for isolation. His house and four other houses at 385 Street in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward in Thu Duc City have been blocked temporarily.
On June 10 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control announced 26 new cases of Covid-19.
Of 26 new Covid-19 cases, eight are linked to the religious mission, found in isolated or lockdown areas. All had negative test results for the first time. However, their test result came out positive when they are under quarantine.
Medical workers collect samples in HCMCOn the evening of June 9, the Center for Disease Control said that immediately after receiving information of a Covid-10 case at alley 120 Tran Hung Dao in Pham Ngu Lao Ward in District 1 from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, a team went to the alley for temporary blockade. The team also fumigated the alley.