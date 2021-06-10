Covid-19 patient comes to school to receive rewards in Thu Duc City

The announcement made yesterday night by the Thu Duc City Medical Center said that the 8th grade student at Tran Quoc Toan Secondary School in Thu Duc City has been infected by Covid-19.

The class teacher and 8 students who had close contact with this student went to the local health stations to declare their health status as well as underwent test and isolation according to the requirements of the health sector.

Currently, the infected student has been brought to the Cu Chi field hospital for isolation. His house and four other houses at 385 Street in Tang Nhon Phu A Ward in Thu Duc City have been blocked temporarily.