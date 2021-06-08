Covid-19 patient dies in attempted transfer to big hospital

A 57-year-old female patient in Ward 15 in Go Vap District was rushed to Go Vap District Hospital at noon by her husband on June 7. Immediately, the patient was admitted to the emergency isolation area while she was suffering respiratory failure, pneumonia, and multi-organ failure.

She was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Doctors at Go Vap Hospital used telehealth to ask for consultation from their peers in the Hospital for Tropical Disease. While doctors attempted to transfer her to the large hospital, she succumbed to the disease on the way.

Her husband was tested positive for the fatal virus and quarantined in the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

According to the city Department of Health, from May 31 to June 8, 507 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized for treatment at hospitals that are assigned to receive and treat Covid-19 cases in the city. Among them, 18 severe patients were requiring intensive care, accounting for 3.5 percent. One person with Covid-19 died due to severe diseases with chronic kidney failure as an underlying disease and one resident died due to chronic kidney disease.

In related news, Doctor Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Director of the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said that patient 8,944, a police officer of the Tan Phu District Police Department was transferred to the hospital from the Public Security Hospital on June 6 due to respiratory failure. He was placed on ECMO because of lung damage this morning.

The Ministry of Health this afternoon documented 76 local Covid-19 infections including one imported case in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang. The remaining cases of Covid-19 were reported in the northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Lang Son, and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the national tally to 9,103.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong