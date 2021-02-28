Covid-19 patient No.1696 re-exposes to SARS-CoV-2





After receiving the test result, the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province urgently directed re-quarantine and treatment for the patient No.1696 and taking her husband and kids to the provincial field hospital for monitoring.On the other hand, the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province also decided to halt hospital discharge to eligible cases.The patient No.1696 is residing in Cheo Reo Ward, Ayun Pa Town experiencing a successful treatment period and meeting enough conditions for going out of hospital on February 21.Amid the current pandemic situation, the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Gia Lai required the heads of People’s Committee at all levels to strictly monitor self-quarantine at home to all Covid-19 cases after treatment at hospitals.

By Huu Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong