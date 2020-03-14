Covid-19 patients increase to 53 in Vietnam

On the previous day, the ministry confirmed two more women infected with Covid-19 yesterday evening bringing total cases to 47. The first case is 30-year-old woman who is a flight attendant of the flight from London to Hanoi on March 9. She went to the aviation medical center for checkup and then she was isolated in the Nation Tropical Disease Hospital where she tested positive for the virus.

The second patient worked for the 17th Covid-19 patient who visited her sister in London and traveled to Italy and France and then returned Hanoi on March 2 in the flight VN0054. She was positive for the virus. A man who was having dinner with the 34th Covid-19 patient was confirmed to catch the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 13, according to the Ministry of Health’s announcement.

The man had dinner with the 34th Covid-19 patient and her husband in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan on March 3 and then returned to Ho Chi Minh City in a personal vehicle with three other people on March 4.



After knowing that the 34th Covid-19 woman was infected with the deadly virus, the man self-isolated at home on March 10.

He experienced stuffy nose and sore throat on March 12 so he went to a medical facility. He was sent to a quarantine camp in Tan Binh District, before being transferred to a makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District.

He is now in stable condition.

Test results carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on March 12 and 13 came out positive.

So far, the Southeast Asian country has 47 Covid-19 cases including 16 recovered people. Localities reported cases of Covid-19 in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City with 2 cases, the capital city of Hanoi with seven, the northern provinces of Ninh Binh one, Quang Ninh four and Lao Cai the Central City of Da Nang three ; Thua Thien – Hue one; Quang Nam two; and Binh Thuan nine.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan