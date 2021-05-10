This morning, the steering board sent an express dispatch to the People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide on strengthening Covid-19 epidemic prevention at production and business establishments and industrial zones.





Covid-19 positive cases reported in an industrial park (Illustrative photo) In its document, the steering board suggested that authorities in provinces and cities that have had Covid-19 positive cases in business establishments should continue to urgently trace and identify cases of close contact (F1 ), close contact (F2) through shift management, cameras in public locations; places for resting in break time and between work shifts for timely isolation and testing.

All employees working in the same workshop with F0 are considered F1. Moreover, the steering boar asked to urgently make a list of contacts and immediately notify the provinces and cities to facilitate tracing and isolating.

The National Steering Committee for Disease Control Covid-19 said that municipal and provincial administrations have not yet developed plans against the coronavirus while Covid-19 is developing in Vietnam very complicatedly with a new strain which spread rapidly in the community and in production and business establishments, and industrial zones.

According to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 epidemic prevention in Bac Giang Province, as of the morning of May 10, 40 cases of Covid-19 were linked with two outbreaks in Phuong Son commune in Luc Nam District and Shin young Vietnam Company located in Van Trung Industrial Park in Viet Yen District. In Van Trung Industrial Park alone, more than 30 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this morning.

People’s committees at districts must intensify their inspections to production facilities to check and assess the possible spread of the disease at the workplace and worker dormitories. Last but not least, people’s committee must have plans against Covid-19 in industrial parks to handle the situation.

Production and business establishments and industrial parks should receive instructions of medical isolation and establish temporary medical isolation rooms in case that a Covid-19 suspected case is reported. Employers are required to sign commitments that they must fully comply with the regulations on the prevention of Covid-19 and assume responsibility for epidemic prevention at companies. At the same time, individuals and units that do not comply with Covid-19 prevention regulations at the workplace will receive tough punishment.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan