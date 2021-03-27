Covid-19 positive Chinese man, Vietnamese woman unlawfully enter Vietnam

A 44-year-old Chinese man, or the patient 2,585, infiltrated into Vietnam in the International Border Gate Moc Bai in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh on March 23 and then came to the Southern Province of Binh Duong.

He was detected and taken to a hospital for test. His test result came out Covid-19 positive on March 25. He is being quarantined at the general hospital in Binh Duong Province.

Illustrative photo (Photo: SGGP) A 26-year-old woman, the patient 2,586 hailing from the Northern City of Hai Phong illicitly entered the Southeast Asian country’s Phu Quoc Island on March 22 . She took a flight to Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and then moved to Hai Phong City. Her first test carried out on March 26 was positive for SARS-CoV-2. She is being under quarantine for treatment in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District .

In the evening of March 26, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Control announced five Covid-19 imported cases in the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, the Northern City of Hai Phong and the Central Province of Quang Nam.

Vietnam has so far 2,586 Covid-19-infected patients including 1,603 locally-transmitted cases.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan