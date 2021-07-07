Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests available at VND238,000 per sample: Health authority In its document to private and public hospitals yesterday, the Center for Disease Control, medical facilities in district citywide and Thu Duc City, the Department suggested that when people are in need for testing, they should contact the hospital and health centers in the districts where they are living or laboratories of the Ministry of Health-authorized infirmaries.

If the results are negative, infirmaries will immediately return the results to people. However, if test results come out positive, people must continue undergoing tests and the health sector in their districts must implement coronavirus prevention and control measures without delay.

Regarding the test price, the price of the Real-time PCR method will be at VND734,000 per sample according to the Ministry of Health’s instructions. In case the pooled sample is found to be positive, the single sample test must continue to be performed, the cost of performing the test is calculated according to the case of a single sample.

Also yesterday, the Department of Health requested the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to continue the operation of concentrated isolation facilities that have been temporarily established at schools and other facilities for keeping contacts F1 who will be brought to centralized isolation camps later.

The Department of Health also requested the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to direct relevant units to urgently set up local concentrated isolation facilities with 300-400 beds following the standards set by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. Thu Duc City alone must ensure a 900-1,200 bed concentrated isolation facility.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan