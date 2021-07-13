Covid-19 tally reaches 32,665 in Vietnam

Of 465 locally-transmitted cases in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Long An, Vinh Long, Dong Nai, Tay NInh, the Central Province of Phu Yen and Hanoi, 416 cases were discovered in blocked areas and isolation camps.



As of this morning, Vietnam has a total of 30,724 domestic cases of Covid-19 and 1,941 imported cases. The number of new cases recorded in the country from April 27 to now is 29,154 cases, of which 6,557 are recoveries. The health sector has conducted 4,036,561 tests since April 27.

The northern provinces of Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh , Lao Cai and the Central Province of Quang Tri have not recorded new cases for 14 days.

The Southeast Asian country reported 9,331 recoveries and 125 deaths related to coronavirus.

Additional 15,901 people were inoculated yesterday taking 4,063,872 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered. 280,367 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

