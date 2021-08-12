Covid-19 treatment center of 175 Military Hospital upgraded to 350 beds

The treatment center for Covid-19 patients under the 175 Military Hospital has received over 300 patients with mild, moderate and severe symptoms from July 19 up to now. The center has always tried its best to care and treat coronavirus patients and over 70 cases have been discharged from the hospital so far.



However, the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Southern provinces and cities, especially in Ho Chi Minh City is still complicated and unprecedented with a growing number of serious cases so the center has to upgrade and expand hospital facilities.



On the occasion, the 175 Military Hospital received medical equipment and financial support from military units and other sources.

Attending in the ceremony was former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of the Ministry of National Defense and representatives of the General Department of Logistics, the Popularization and Training Division under the Politics General Department and Military Region 7.



Some photos at the ceremony and images featuring treatment of medical staff for Covid-19 severe patients at the center:

By Quang Huy-Translated by Huyen Huong