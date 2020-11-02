Covid-19 vaccine being trialed on monkeys in Vietnam

The vaccine has been tested on 12 monkeys weighing more than 3 kilograms each. The trial includes two phases. After being injected with the vaccine, the monkeys will be observed and scientists will later take their blood samples for testing.



Meantime, the Military Medical Academy announced as per schedule, Covid-19 vaccine will be trialed on human in November at the Military Hospital 103; however, before trial, the producer will assess the effectiveness of the vaccine on animals.

Currently, Vietnam has four research institutions working on Covid-19 vaccines including Vabiotech, Vietnam's Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biology (Polyvac), the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (Ivac), and Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan