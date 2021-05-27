COVID-19 vaccine fund comes into being

A man gets COVID-19 vaccination After that, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed a decision on the fund establishment.



According to the decision, the fund is set up to receive, manage, and use voluntary financial and vaccine donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources, for the COVID-19 vaccine procurement and import, research and production in the country, and the provision of vaccines for people.

Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the not-for-profit fund will use the mobilised capital resources for right purposes and in line with legal regulations, ensuring publicity, transparency and efficiency. It is subject to the examination, inspection, and auditing by relevant State agencies and to the supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the community.

It is assigned to coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and relevant agencies and organisations in mobilising donations and assistance for the purchase, import, research, production and use of the vaccines in line with regulations.