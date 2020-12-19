Covid-19 vaccine volunteers in stable condition after first shot

Three volunteers, one man and two women aged 20-25, are being kept at the Military Medical Academy after receiving injections. They will return home after 72 hours under monitor of researchers daily. They will be injected the second shot 28 days later.



On the same day, the Hanoi Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control had a virtual meeting with district leaders about increase in preventative measures in the year-end and the new year. Director of the Department of Health in the capital city Nguyen Khac Hien proposed local administrators to liaise with religion facilities upon prevention of Covid-19.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan