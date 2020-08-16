Covid-19-related news in Vietnam on August 16

Since the first case in January, 951 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those, 447 recover, 617 are community infections and the rest imported.



Authorities of the Northern Province of Hai Duong decided to close houses and house, some streets over coronavirus fears and ask people not to go out of the province this morning as the country had confirmed 6 cases of nCoV infection as of Sunday morning and more than 650 people who had close contact with infected people have been sent to quarantined wards.

Residents in Hai Duong are asked not to travel out of the city without authorities’ permission. Moreover, all eateries, beauty salons and non-essential services were closed to prevent gatherings of people.

No vehicles are allowed to travel into the province and cab drivers were asked to picl up only one passenger.

Just vehicles carrying essential commodities are allowed to go into the province but drivers must fill health declaration forms, his travel history and the vehicle must be disinfected as per the regulations of Covid-19 prevention.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan