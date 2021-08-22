Cu Chi’s Covid-19 treatment field hospital No.1 inaugurated

The hospital has been established from transforming of the United Workers-Farmers Association Primary School on Nguyen Thi Ranh Street in Tan An Hoi Commune to treat patients with mild and moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

At the inauguration ceremony of the field hospital

The medical facility has 200 beds and 11 functional areas of receiving patient, screening, medical checkup, quarantine, emergency and treatment.

The hospital is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment to treat Covid-19 patients. It received a gift of medical devices worth more than VND20 billion that were mobilized from donors by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Previously, Cu Chi District received VND5 billion (US$218,000) and 5 ventilators from State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and one high-capacity ventilator, 11 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNS) machines, 10,000 protective suits, N95 masks and care beds from the HCMC People’s Council.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

She expressed her thanks to State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Hoa Lam Group, VinGroup for their donations to the hospital.

On this occasion on behalf of the municipal People’s Council, Ms. Le handed over an ambulance, 10,000 level-3 protective suits, 50 bed cares and N95 masks to the healthcare unit.

Additionally, sponsors also offered VND300 million (US$13,000), 70,000 medical masks, 50 care beds, 10 ventilators and 2,000 face shields.

The Cu Chi District’s field hospital No.1 has 200 beds and 11 functional areas. (Photo: SGGP)



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh