Da Nang 115 Emergency Center sends 15 medical staff to HCMC

Medical staff of Da Nang 115 Emergency Center headed to Ho Chi Minh City

Accordingly, the delegation of medical staff including two doctors, five physicians and eight ambulance drivers departed from Da Nang City at 4:30 p.m. and the working group is expected to reach Ho Chi Minh City in the morning of today.

Five fully-equipped ambulances along with medical staff are sent to HCMC



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh shared that although the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic is still complicated, with the spirit and responsibility, the city decided to send a working group of doctors, physicians and ambulance drivers of Da Nang City 115 Emergency Center to help Ho Chi Minh City fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The five fully-equipped ambulances will serve for transporting F1 cases following the coordination of the HCMC’s health sector.According to Doctor Tran Cong Thong, Director of Da Nang 115 Emergency Center, the working group will try their best to support Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave with their enthusiasm and experiences from the previous pandemic waves in the central coastal city.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong