Da Nang Airport starts testing over 2,000 workers

Workers were divided into many groups, with each group containing 10 people. High priority groups who come in regular contact with the passengers got Covid-19 testing first.



Deputy General Director of the airport Hoang Huu Cuong said that the testing aimed to quickly discover new Covid-19 cases and soon impose a mandatory quarantine on confirmed or suspected cases.

Besides the frontline staff including pilots, aviation security officers, ground handling staff, the testing operation was also expanded for individuals who are frequently presented in the airport to conduct inspections and management tasks, he added.

Da Nang International Airport received around 200 flights carrying about 30,000 passengers during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays, putting the airfield at high risk for Covid-19 transmission. The mass testing for coronavirus aims to prevent spread of disease.

Test results are expected to be delivered in the evening on the same day while all operational activities at the airport happen normally.

The testing is conducted at the T2 terminal. All people must comply with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration). Aviation security officers maintain public order and security at the airport. People queue up for testing.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh