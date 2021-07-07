Da Nang asks arrivals from Covid-hit areas to pay for testing, quarantine costs

Da Nang City asks all arrivals from affected areas to pay for testing and quarantine costs, starting on July 6.

The decision issued by the People’s Committee of Da Nang City comes into effect from July 6.



The Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Transport, the Central Airports Authority must inform this statement to carriers and transport operators.

In addition, Chairman of the City People’s Committee agreed with competent departments to offer Covid-19 tests for all healthcare workers, employees of businesses providing services at Da Nang hospital, patients and their relatives after the 16,634th patient, a relative taking care of a patient in the hospital was confirmed positive for Covid-19. The testing will be conducted five times at intervals of three days.

Additionally, the city’s Department of Police has been required to build Covid-19 preparedness and response plan in prisons.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh