Da Nang City reports five new Covid-19 cases

Funtional forces imposed lockdown on the residence of the 59-year old patient and traced people being in close contact with him.

This morning, a friend of the security guard and four relatives including his wife, children and grandchild got their coronavirus positive test results. After that, the People’s Committee of Thanh Khe District also imposed lockdown on his residence and traced people being in close contact with him.

Yesterday, Da Nang Department of Health confirmed a local Covid-19 case after the central city had gone one month without recording community infections.

The new cases were involved in a 59-year old patient N.V.H., living at 407 Le Duan Street, Thac Gian Ward, Thanh Khe District, Da Nang City, who is a security guard of Duy Tan Plastic Company based on 145 Dien Bien Phu Street, Thanh Khe District.After the security guard was confirmed to become Covid-19 patient on June 18, the functional forces and medical staff have promptly performed the tracing for F1 cases and sent people who have been in close contact with him to centralized quarantine facilities and taken Covid-19 test sample for them.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong