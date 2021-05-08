Da Nang issues cards to market goers from May 8 to prevent Covid-19 spread

The People's Committee of Da Nang City announced Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Head of the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control decided to apply the "Market Card" citywide.



Da Nang City to issue cards to market goers from May 8 to prevent Covid-19 from further spreading (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Hoa Vang District planned to divide the frequency of people shopping in local markets from May 10 until further notice. Each household will be given five cards to go to the market, every three days. The card will be distributed to households; students, and immigrant laborers who live in rental accommodation.

Vice Chairman of Hoa Vang District Nguyen Thuc Dung said that the District People's Committee has printed and distributed cards to the market for people in Hoa Phong commune. Early distribution of the cards will help proactively reduce the number of people gathering at local markets.

Additionally, people's committees of districts have been mobilizing functional forces to trace and take samples to test for SARS-CoV-2 on those in the area as well as work with the health sector to ensure the best results. Local units have proactively established and prepared human resources in centralized quarantine areas.

In addition, local administrations have closely coordinated with the Department of Health, Da Nang International Airport, Da Nang Railway Station and relevant agencies to implement the plan to send people who have completed isolation period back to their localities in accordance with the Covid-19 prevention regulations. Moreover, district authorities arranged plans for the upcoming election of National Assembly deputies and People's Council deputies at all levels for the term 2021-2026.

The Department of Health will soon conduct tests on all medical staff and staff, service providers, patients, and patient's family members at hospitals, district health centers, and emergency centers following the Ministry of Health’s regulations and guidance.

Last but not least, passenger transportation by inland waterways on rivers and Da Nang Bay since May 8 has been suspended from operation until further notice.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan