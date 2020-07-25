The City Center for Disease Control carried out tests on 105 people who had close contact with the man; all of them were negative for the virus. Presently, the center is continuing listing those who had contacted the man closely lately to isolate them.



The 57-year-old man in Da Nang’s Lien Chieu District had previously tested positive for the virus three times and a fourth test was also conducted yesterday.

He had coughing and fever on July 17 and he was rushed to Da Nang General Hospital on July 20. X-ray proved that his lung was infected. He was put on ventilators because of having breathing problem.

His relatives said that within one month, he stayed at home to look after his grandchild and talked to his neighbors only.

However, the man took his mother to a medical center in Ngu Hanh Son District on July 7 and took care of the mother in two days. Later on July 10, his mother was transferred to Da Nang Hospital for further treatment.

Accordingly, he went to the hospital on July 16 to look after his mother. On July 17, he returned home and had symptom of fatigue and fever. On the same day, he attended a party in a restaurant in Nguyen Luong Street in Hoa Khanh Bac District.

Next day, he again attended another wedding party of his wife’s niece at a hotel in 2/9 Street in Hoa Cuong Ba Ward in Hai Chau District on July 18. He lived with his wife and a daughter.

He has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for at least three times carried out by the Da Nang Center for Disease Control and Nha Trang Pasteur Institute on July 23 and 24 .

His last test was conducted by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi.

Further contact-tracing and zoning people that had close interaction with the man for more testing are being performed by the Center for Disease Control in Da Nang City. Mass screening will be conducted in at-risk areas in Da Nang, using quick test kits made in Vietnam.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong