Deputy Director of the Department of Health in Da Nang Nguyen Tien Hong yesterday announced the news.



Seven checkpoints are located in the end of Truong Sa Street, Tran Dai Nghia Street in Ngu Hanh Son District, in the foot of Hai Van Pass and in the South of Hai Van Tunnel in Lien Chieu District, the Hoa Nhon and Hoa Phuoc entrance gates in Hoa Vang District and Da Nang train station.

Medical workers and police officers will work around the clock in three shifts in each checkpoints.

Those on duty will stop all vehicles to measure all people’s temperature especially foreigners, some of them will fill in health declaration if medical workers suspected them to have disease.

Foreigners who suffer fever at checkpoints will be taken to the hospital No.199 while Vietnamese people living abroad will be rushed to Lung Hospital for treatment.

Local residents all have worn face masks in public places to prevent the spread of Covid- 19.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan