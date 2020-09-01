Da Nang performs Covid-19 tests on workers in industrial parks, hi-tech parks

To prevent Covid-19 in industrial parks and hi-tech zones, Da Nang City has carried out Covid-19 testing on laborers. Out of 7,277 samples collected for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) testing, 6,465 samples were negative while others are waiting for result.



Firms have disinfected their factories, warehouses for continued production. So far, 489 projects have been certified to operate in industrial parks and hi-tech zones.

Around 65,000 workers are working in 300 firms in the industrial parks and hi-tech zones.

145 companies have been affected by Covid-19; 38 of them operate moderately while 22 others ceased operation due to difficulties in materials and no buyers.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan