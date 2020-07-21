Da Nang quarantines twenty-four Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam

According to Mr. Hong, 24 Chinese nationals were found stay at a local villa since July 17. Soon after discovered, they were rushed to hospitals for tests.



First test results showed that they are negative for coronavirus.

They are under quarantine at a hotel in Son Tra District as per the regulation. Local police force have been verifying how they entered Vietnam.

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Vietnam bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 396. They all arrived into the country on a repatriation flight from Russia on July 17.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan