  1. Health

Da Nang quarantines twenty-four Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam

SGGP
Twenty-four Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam have been quarantined, said Deputy Head of the Department of Health in the Central City of Da Nang Nguyen Tien Hong yesterday.

24 Chinese nationals are isolated in the hotel (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Hong, 24 Chinese nationals were found stay at a local villa since July 17.  Soon after discovered, they were rushed to hospitals for tests.
First test results showed that they are negative for coronavirus.
They are under quarantine at a hotel in Son Tra District as per the regulation. Local police force have been verifying how they entered Vietnam.
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Vietnam bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 396. They all arrived into the country on a repatriation flight from Russia on July 17.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan

