Da Nang tracks back those closely contact with Covid-19 infected traders

Three female traders in Tan Lap Market and Sieu Thi Market are infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus. Therefore, the city health authority urged those who had close contact with them from August 12 to 21 to go to hospitals or district medical facilities for filling health declaration forms and testing.



In related news of Covd-19, some 117 Vietnamese residents mostly senior citizens, pregnant women, children and homeless students have been taken back to Vietnam from Singapore. They are quarantined in a facility in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang.

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union has launched a campaign to help laborers, union members to install Bluezone, a mobile app designed to assist in contact tracing, in order to better curb the novel coronavirus disease.





By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan