Daily Covid-19 cases surpass 10,000 for first time

HCMC still took the lead in the number of new infections with 4,425 cases, followed by Binh Duong (3,255), Dong Nai (657), Long An (545), Tien Giang (478), Dong Thap (185) and Da Nang (164).
During the last 24 hours, the number of daily cases increased by 1,995. HCMC saw an increase of 694 cases while it rose by 742 cases in Binh Duong and 214 cases in Dong Nai.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam, the country recorded a total of 312.611 infections, ranking 72nd out of 222 nations and territories.
On August 18, as many as 398,031 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total administered doses to 15.9 million.